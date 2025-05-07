Op Sindoor: Flyer deplaned from Air India flight

20:18

Amid heightened security across the country, a passenger was deboarded from an Air India flight at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, airport sources said.





The passenger was travelling on flight AI-2820 from Bengaluru to New Delhi.





Before the flight could take off at 6.05 pm, the passenger, whose identity has been withheld, was offloaded due to security-related concerns.





Confirming the incident, an Air India official told PTI, "We are aware of the incident but will not share any details."





"There must have been a reason for deboarding the passenger. It's not something done routinely. There were specific concerns which we are not in a position to disclose," the official added. Security has been tightened at KIA, as at airports across the country, in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'.





India's air strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to 'avenge' the killing of Indian tourists in Pahalgam last month. -- PTI