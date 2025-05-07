No Brigade Headquarters Destroyed; Pak Claim False

08:19





Press Information Bureau Fact Check has clarified that this information is fake.





'Social media posts falsely claimed that Pakistan destroyed Indian Brigade Headquarters. This claim is #FAKE. Please avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information,' the PIB fact check said.





In the early hours of Wednesday, India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.





The strikes were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taibaleaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.





Indian armed forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in PoK, using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian army, navy, and air force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.





The ministry of defence has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10 am. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing. -- ANI

