NIA asks people to share photos, videos of Pahalgam attack

Wed, 07 May 2025
20:43
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday appealed to all tourists, visitors and local people who might have any more information, photographs or videos relating to the Pahalgam terror attack to immediately contact it.

The probe agency has already taken possession of a sizable number of photographs and videos showing various aspects of the attack and is examining them, officials said.

NIA, which is officially in charge of the investigation into the terror attack, is keen to examine the content in thorough detail to search for any possible clues to the assailants and their modus operandi, they said.

Tourists and others might have, advertently or inadvertently, seen, heard or clicked some relevant detail that could help NIA unravel the conspiracy behind the unprecedented attack on tourists in Kashmir, officials said.

'It has now decided to scale up its efforts even more intensely to ensure that no useful information or evidence is missed out in its investigation into the horrendous crime against humanity,' the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA has urged all such people to call up the agency on 96-54-958-816 and/or 011- 24368800 and share the information.

A senior NIA official will then connect with the caller and arrange for the relevant information/photos/videos etc to be shared with the agency, the statement said.

Several photographs and videos are found to be in circulation on various social media platforms after the terrorist attack, at Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, that killed 26 tourists and left several injured on April 22, 2025.

NIA teams have been camping in Pahalgam to examine the attack site for evidence and have also been questioning the witnesses of the horrendous crime, the statement added. -- PTI

