'Muridke must be revisited and hit again'

Muridke was the training camp for terrorists like Ajmal Kasab and David Headley.

Maj Gen (Dr) Yash Mor, a veteran and former UN peacekeeper posts on X: "The greatest joy was to see Muridke on the hit list! Must be revisited and hit again if required. What a wonderful surprise to see Col Sofiya Qureshi brief the media. I have known known her since she was a Major and contingent commander of an international training event. She's a professional officer and great pleasure to see her in this role. Incidentally her husband is another outstanding officer presently commanding a frontline combat unit. #OperationSindoor #IndianArmy #PahalgamTerroristAttack."