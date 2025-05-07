HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Muridke must be revisited and hit again'

Wed, 07 May 2025
15:08
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
Maj Gen (Dr) Yash Mor, a veteran and former UN peacekeeper posts on X: "The greatest joy was to see Muridke on the hit list! Must be revisited and hit again if required. What a wonderful surprise to see Col Sofiya Qureshi brief the media. I have known known her since she was a Major and contingent commander of an international training event. She's a professional officer and great pleasure to see her in this role. Incidentally her husband is another outstanding officer presently commanding a frontline combat unit. #OperationSindoor #IndianArmy #PahalgamTerroristAttack."

Muridke was the training camp for terrorists like Ajmal Kasab and David Headley. 


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan closes airspace for 48 hrs after Op Sindoor
LIVE! Pakistan closes airspace for 48 hrs after Op Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed
Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar has acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur. The statement attributed to Azhar said...

TRF's Sajjad Gul is mastermind behind Pahalgam attack
TRF's Sajjad Gul is mastermind behind Pahalgam attack

Sheikh Sajjad Gul, the head of Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy The Resistance Front (TRF), has been identified as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people in April. Gul, who is based in Pakistan, has a history of...

'Time To Target The Terror Masterminds'
'Time To Target The Terror Masterminds'

'We should not just react when a terror attack happens on our soil.''Our approach should be continuous and a launch pad should be destroyed the moment it comes up.'

