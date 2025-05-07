HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Let Op Sindoor bring some relief: Pahalagam victim's kin

Wed, 07 May 2025
08:49
Arathy, daughter of N Ramachandran who was gunned down by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, on Wednesday welcomed Indian Army's "Operation Sindoor" and expressed hope that it would bring some relief to the families of those killed in front of them.

She also extended a "big salute" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Army and the union government for the missile strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir.

Arathy's father was killed by terrorists in front of her while holidaying in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Talking to reporters in Kochi, Arathy also said there won't be any other suitable title for the strikes other than "Operation Sindoor".

There could have been no befitting reply other than this to the terrorism which had killed our fathers, brothers or husbands in front of us, she said.

"So, a big salute for those who have done this operation. A big thank you to the government, the Prime Minister and the army people who have been working for this operation...who have been behind it continuously," she said.

Arathy also said she and her family are praying for the Army.

"Let all Indians see a comfort in this operation. Let Operation Sindoor bring some comfort and relief to all the families of victims, including Himanshi (Narwal)," she added. 

Himanshi's husband was one of those killed in the terror attack and a picture of her sitting besides his lifeless body with a crestfallen face turned out to be the defining image of the deadly incident. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK
India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK

Two weeks after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a major base of...

LIVE! Terror HQs of JeM, LeT, Hizbul targeted in IAF strikes
LIVE! Terror HQs of JeM, LeT, Hizbul targeted in IAF strikes

3 civilians killed in Pak shelling in J-K post Op Sindoor
3 civilians killed in Pak shelling in J-K post Op Sindoor

Among the deceased was a woman whose house was hit by a mortar shell in Mankote area of Poonch district, officials said. Her 13-year-old daughter was injured.

India briefs US on strikes against terror targets in Pak
India briefs US on strikes against terror targets in Pak

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the country's missile strikes against nine terrorist targets in Pakistan. The strikes, dubbed "Operation Sindoor," targeted terrorist...

Pak confirms 3 Indian missile strikes, vows response
Pak confirms 3 Indian missile strikes, vows response

The Pakistan Army has vowed to respond to Indian air strikes that targeted locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab. The strikes were carried out from within Indian airspace, according to the army spokesman, who said that...

