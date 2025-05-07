Let Op Sindoor bring some relief: Pahalagam victim's kin

08:49

Arathy, daughter of N Ramachandran who was gunned down by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, on Wednesday welcomed Indian Army's "Operation Sindoor" and expressed hope that it would bring some relief to the families of those killed in front of them.





She also extended a "big salute" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Army and the union government for the missile strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir.





Arathy's father was killed by terrorists in front of her while holidaying in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.





Talking to reporters in Kochi, Arathy also said there won't be any other suitable title for the strikes other than "Operation Sindoor".





There could have been no befitting reply other than this to the terrorism which had killed our fathers, brothers or husbands in front of us, she said.





"So, a big salute for those who have done this operation. A big thank you to the government, the Prime Minister and the army people who have been working for this operation...who have been behind it continuously," she said.





Arathy also said she and her family are praying for the Army.





"Let all Indians see a comfort in this operation. Let Operation Sindoor bring some comfort and relief to all the families of victims, including Himanshi (Narwal)," she added.





Himanshi's husband was one of those killed in the terror attack and a picture of her sitting besides his lifeless body with a crestfallen face turned out to be the defining image of the deadly incident. -- PTI