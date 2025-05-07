HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
K'taka unit of Cong posts Gandhi quote emphasising peace, deletes

Wed, 07 May 2025
12:06
The govt presser detailed the strikes in Pakistan and PoK
The Karnataka unit of Congress on Wednesday posted a Mahatma Gandhi's quote emphasising peace on its social media handle and deleted it later. "The most powerful weapon of mankind is peace - Mahatma Gandhi," the Congress posted on its handle in social media 'X'. 

They posted it hours after India carried out air strike at nine locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) as part of its 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the killing of 26 tourists in a terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The party later lauded the Indian Air Force in another post. "The Indian Air Force (IAF), widely recognised as one of the world's strongest air forces gave a befitting reply to the cowardly #PahalgamTerroristAttack. We stand with the govt, we stand with our security forces. #OperationSindoor," Congress said. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president D K Shivakumar called India's response to Pahalgam "befitting". "#OperationSindoor is a befitting reply to the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack. We stand with the govt, we stand with our security forces. Jai Hind," Shivakumar said in a post on 'X'. 

The BJP state chief Vijayendra flayed the Karnataka unit of Congress saying every Indian welcomes India's retaliatory action. "We feel proud and we stand by Indian soldiers but unfortunately the Congress party in Karnataka is advocating peace at this juncture," he told reporters. 

He termed Congress' deleted post shocking. "Every Indian is feeling proud about the move by our Indian soldiers. The stand by the Congress party is very unfortunate, and I demand an apology from the Congress party to the people of this country," Vijayendra said. Post Pahalgam tragedy in which 26 innocent lives have been lost, every Indian wanted a strong step by the Indian government and the armed forces. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Indian armed forces hit nine different terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, he stated.

