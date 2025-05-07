HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jaish chief says 10 family members killed in India attack

Wed, 07 May 2025
Share:
12:53
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged on Wednesday that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur. 

A statement attributed to Azhar said those killed in the attack on Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur included the JeM chief's elder sister and her husband, a nephew and his wife, another niece, and five children from his extended family. 

The statement further mentioned that the attack also claimed the lives of one of Azhar's close associates and his mother, along with two other close companions. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jaish chief says 10 family members killed in India attack
LIVE! Jaish chief says 10 family members killed in India attack

'Next Time It Could Be Lahore and Rawalpindi'
'Next Time It Could Be Lahore and Rawalpindi'

'Unlike the surgical strikes and the Balakot air strikes across the LoC, we have gone further inside Pakistan and raised the bar of escalation.'

Govt explains why India launched strikes in Pak, PoK
Govt explains why India launched strikes in Pak, PoK

India carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26...

11, 13, 15. No. Of Days India Took To Act Against Pak
11, 13, 15. No. Of Days India Took To Act Against Pak

11, 13, 15 are not some random odd numbers but the number of days that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to act against Pakistani terror strikes on Indian soil.

At least 26 killed in Indian missile strikes, says Pakistan
At least 26 killed in Indian missile strikes, says Pakistan

Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry in a media interaction said at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the missile strikes on cities in Punjab and PoK."The six locations that India attacked last night... Pakistan lost...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD