HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian Army launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 sites in Pak

Wed, 07 May 2025
Share:
02:06
Representational image
Representational image
A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, the Ministry of Defence announced.

'Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. 

'These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.'

'There will be detailed briefing on 'OPERATION SINDOOR', later today, the ministry of defence said.

TOP STORIES

India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK
India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK

All together nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been targeted, and our actions have been focused and measured and non-escalatory in nature, the government said.

IAF's 2-day mega drill along Pak border from tomorrow
IAF's 2-day mega drill along Pak border from tomorrow

The Indian Air Force will carry out a two-day mega military exercise along the border with Pakistan from Wednesday that will involve all the frontline fighter jets including Rafale, Su-30 and Jaguar aircraft. The exercise is taking place...

India set for massive mock drill today amid tension
India set for massive mock drill today amid tension

How to conduct the mock exercise with active public participation of people was discussed threadbare at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. Top civil and police officers of the country participated in the...

Ab Bharat ka pani Bharat ke haq mein bahega: Modi
Ab Bharat ka pani Bharat ke haq mein bahega: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that India's water will no longer flow outside the country but will be utilized in the nation's interest, a statement seemingly directed at Pakistan following his government's decision to...

'Pakistan Can't Sustain A Long War'
'Pakistan Can't Sustain A Long War'

'Pakistan is economically very weak and will not be able to sustain a war for long.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD