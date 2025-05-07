HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India used its right to act on terror: Govt on Op Sindoor

Wed, 07 May 2025
10:51
Foreign Secy Vikram Misri
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressing the media on #OperationSindoor. Vikram Misri says, "The family were threatened and told to convey the message of that barbarism. Since tourism was again flourishing in J&K, and hence the main aim of the attack was to damage that.

"A group called the Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for Pahalgam attack. This group is connected with Lashkar-e Taiba. Pakistan links have been established in this attack. On April 25, Pakistan's pressure to remove the reference to TRF from the media release shouldn't be ignored. Pahalgam terrorist attack has exposed the links of Pakistan with terrorists...

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked by barbarity and they were killed before their families.  "The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir.

"Our strikes were on terror infrastructure in Pakistan. India used its right to act on terror.

"Our intelligence agencies monitoring terrorist activities have indicated that there could be more attacks on India, and it was felt essential to both stop and tackle them."

