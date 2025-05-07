HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India to launch 52 spy satellites: INSPACe chairman

Wed, 07 May 2025
20:38
image
India will put in orbit a constellation of 52 satellites over the next five years to step up space-based surveillance capabilities, Pawan Kumar Goenka, chairman, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) said on Wednesday.

He said the move will see strong participation from the private sector.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the Global Space Exploration Conference 2025 here, Goenka said, "We have fairly strong capabilities already. It is just that it needs constant enhancement."

He said the plan is intended at increasing surveillance capabilities of the defence sector.

"So far, this was primarily done by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). We will bring in the private sector as we move forward," he said.

The satellites will help the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force track enemy movements, monitor borders, and improve real-time coordination during military operations.

"The private sector will deliver half of the 52 satellites, while the rest will be built by ISRO," said Goenka, who heads the space sector regulator and promoter.

Goenka, however, clarified that the decisions to further enhance the surveillance capabilities will have to be taken by the Union Home Ministry and the defence forces.

He said ISRO is also in the process of transferring the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) technology to the private sector.

The SSLV is developed to launch small satellites into low earth orbit at a shorter notice, a key capability required by the defence forces in times of emergencies. They are capable of launching satellites weighing 10-500 kilograms into a 500 kilometre circular orbit.

The design drivers of SSLV are low cost, low turnaround time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch on demand feasibility, and minimal launch infrastructure requirements.

"The transfer of SSLV technology is imminent now," Goenka said, indicating that it may be announced over the next fortnight.   -- PTI

