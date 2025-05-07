HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'India should strike Pakistan again and again'

Wed, 07 May 2025
12:51
Parts of an aircraft that crashed in Pampore near Srinagar. Pic: Umar Ganie
Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army General Shankar Roychowdhury on Wednesday lauded the security forces for acting against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and said that such strikes should continue to keep a check on terror activities.

Speaking to PTI, Roychowdhury, the country's 18th Army chief, praised 'Operation Sindoor' and said it was a "great operation with excellent planning." "It's been a resounding success. 'Operation Sindoor' was a great operation with excellent planning," he said. In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke. The missile strikes were carried out two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. General Roychowdhury, who was the army chief from November 1994 to September 1997, also said, "India should continue hammering them (Pakistan). In Hindi, there is a term laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi mante'... They are like that. There is no war-like situation. It's already an undeclared war." 

The idiom means that strict action is necessary for a person who does not understand the language of love. "I think that India should continue striking again and again. We have to continue replying to their terror attacks with low-intensity conflict," the General said. PTI

