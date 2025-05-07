HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India hit terror camp where Kasab was trained

Wed, 07 May 2025
22:20
Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan's Muridke, one of the nine terror camps struck by the Indian armed forces on Wednesday, is a site where terrorists including Ajmal Kasab involved in the 2008 Mumbai attack were trained, a senior military official said.

The military strikes were conducted under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, including a Nepalese citizen.

Hours after the strike, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri alongside Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed media on India's operation.

After the opening statement delivered by Misri, the two officers then shared details about the sites hit by the Indian forces.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian military targeted Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur, Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot and LeT's base in Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and its camp in Muzaffarabad's Shawai Nalla, military officials said.

"Markaz Taiba, located around 18-25 km from International Boundary, and terrorists involved in the 2008 terror attack (in Mumbai) were trained here. Ajmal Kasab and David Headley had also received training here," Col Qureshi said. Markaz Taiba, Muridke was the headquarters of LeT led by Hafiz Syed.

Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab, the Pakistani terrorist captured alive after the Mumbai attacks had confessed to having received training in Muridke. 

Nearly four years after the 26/11 Mumbai carnage, Kasab was hanged in Yerawada Jail in Pune in November 2012.   -- PTI

