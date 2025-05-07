India destroys camp which planned Pathankot air base attack

11:28

Operation Sindoor: Col. Sofiya Qureshi, while addressing the media, presents videos showing destroyed terror camps, including Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, which lies 12-18 km inside Pakistan. "It's one of the biggest camps of Hizbul Mujahideen. It is one of the control centres for spreading terrorism in the Kathua, Jammu region. The camp planned and directed the attack on the Pathankot air force base camp," she says.