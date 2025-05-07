India air strike hit dam in PoK

14:25

A dam on the Indus river. File pic





The Neelum is part of the sprawling Indus river system, a vital resource supporting hundreds of millions of livelihoods across Pakistan and northern India.

Indian shelling hit an intake structure on the Noseri Dam on the Neelum river in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a Pakistani security source told CNN. The Noseri Dam was targeted by Indian shelling last night around 2 a.m. local time, damaging the intake gates, according to the source. CNN has contacted India's foreign and water ministries for comment.