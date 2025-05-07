HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India air strike hit dam in PoK

Wed, 07 May 2025
14:25
A dam on the Indus river. File pic
Indian shelling hit an intake structure on the Noseri Dam on the Neelum river in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a Pakistani security source told CNN. The Noseri Dam was targeted by Indian shelling last night around 2 a.m. local time, damaging the intake gates, according to the source. CNN has contacted India's foreign and water ministries for comment.

The Neelum is part of the sprawling Indus river system, a vital resource supporting hundreds of millions of livelihoods across Pakistan and northern India.

