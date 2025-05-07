HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt alerts Railway staff to threat from Pak spies

Wed, 07 May 2025
Share:
18:24
image
Jeevan Prakash Sharma, PTI

The Railway Ministry has cautioned its employees against the Pakistan intelligence agencies' attempt to seek details of the movement of military trains and asserted that the confidential information should not be shared with any unauthorised person.

In its advisory released on May 6, a day before Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, the ministry said divulging such information will be a grave threat to national security.

"Pakistan intelligence operatives may call railway officials and seek confidential information regarding military special train movements," a message from the Railway Board to all Principal Chief Operation Managers of all railway zones, said.

"Disclosing of such information to any unauthorised person other than Mil Rail staff (Military Wing of Railways) by railway officials will be considered as breach of security and will amount to grave threat to national security," it said. 

Mil Rail is a specialised wing of the Indian Railways that provides logistical support to defence forces.

"Therefore, it is desired that the railway officers and staff may be instructed to be sensitised to the critical nature of information regarding the movement of military special trains and the gravity of the issue," it said.

The ministry has urged senior officials to instruct all staff that 'in case any individual seeks information about military movement, no information should be divulged to unauthorised persons'.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt alerts Railway staff to threat from Pak spies
LIVE! Govt alerts Railway staff to threat from Pak spies

Hundreds evacuated from LoC, border in J-K
Hundreds evacuated from LoC, border in J-K

Hundreds of residents along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir were evacuated to safer zones after Pakistani shelling following Indian airstrikes on terror targets in Pakistan. The shelling...

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'

'India has been preparing for the last 15 days... it won't be easy for Pakistan if it tries to dominate escalation.'

India's 'Nari Shakti' on display at Op Sindoor briefing
India's 'Nari Shakti' on display at Op Sindoor briefing

India conducted precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, targeting terrorist infrastructure to deter further attacks. The operation, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', was detailed by two women...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD