Got emotional reading Operation name: Wife of Pahalgam victim

Wed, 07 May 2025
10:30
Security personnel in Srinagar
Pragati Jagdale, wife of slain victim Santosh Jagdale, killed in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, said on Wednesday that she was emotional after learning the name of Operation Sindoor initiated by the Indian Army to retaliate against Pakistan. 

"I express my gratitude for naming the Operation after Sindoor. Terrorists erased the Sindoor of the women. I got very emotional after reading the name that they remember us. I can't speak much," Jagdale told reporters at her residence here. She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that India would not sit quietly if the middle class and commoners were attacked. 

"Modi has shown Pakistan that we will not sit quietly. They have attacked middle-class people like us. I feel, with Operation Sindoor, PM Modi will end terrorism," she said. 

Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, appreciated the efforts taken by the government and the Indian Army to avenge the loss of innocent lives in the ghastly terrorist attack. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Jagdale said that losing husbands and fathers to many was not left in vain. 

She also said that India has paid genuine homage and served justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack by initiating Operation Sindoor. The daughter added that the operation's name extends solidarity to the victims' widows. -- ANI

