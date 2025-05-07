HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gold rallies Rs 1000 to reclaim Rs 1 lakh/10 g

Wed, 07 May 2025
Gold prices surged Rs 1,000 to breach the crucial Rs 1 lakh per 10 gram-mark in the national capital on Wednesday as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan triggered a safe-haven buying rush. 

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity climbed Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,00,750 per 10 grams from Tuesday's closing of Rs 99,750 per 10 grams. 

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early on Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

