Doval briefs counterparts in different countries

NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate. NSA will be in touch with his counterparts in the days ahead.

Operation Sindoor: Soon after the focused strikes on terrorists and terrorist infrastructure at 9 sites in Pakistan and PoJK on 7 May 2025 as part of Operation Sindoor, NSA Ajit Doval, spoke with NSAs of several countries including US NSA & Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK NSA Jonathan Powell, Saudi NSA Musaid Al Aiban, UAE NSA H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon, Secretary General of NSC of UAE Ali Al Shamsi and NSA of Japan Masataka Okano. Contact was also established with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Member of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee & Minister of Foreign Affairs of PRC Wang Yi and Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Bonne.