HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Doval briefs counterparts in different countries

Wed, 07 May 2025
Share:
15:13
NSA Ajit Doval
NSA Ajit Doval
Operation Sindoor: Soon after the focused strikes on terrorists and terrorist infrastructure at 9 sites in Pakistan and PoJK on 7 May 2025 as part of Operation Sindoor, NSA Ajit Doval, spoke with NSAs of several countries including US NSA & Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK NSA Jonathan Powell, Saudi NSA Musaid Al Aiban, UAE NSA H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon, Secretary General of NSC of UAE Ali Al Shamsi and NSA of Japan Masataka Okano. Contact was also established with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Member of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee & Minister of Foreign Affairs of PRC Wang Yi and Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Bonne. 

NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate. NSA will be in touch with his counterparts in the days ahead.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! World to India, Pak: De-escalate, restraint, end hostility
LIVE! World to India, Pak: De-escalate, restraint, end hostility

Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'

'India has been preparing for the last 15 days... it won't be easy for Pakistan if it tries to dominate escalation.'

Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed
Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar has acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur. The statement attributed to Azhar said...

India ready to 'retaliate resolutely' if Pak...: NSA Doval
India ready to 'retaliate resolutely' if Pak...: NSA Doval

Doval briefed his counterparts in the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Japan about India's missile strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also established contact with...

12 including 4 children killed in Pak shelling in J-K
12 including 4 children killed in Pak shelling in J-K

The worst-hit in the Pakistani shelling was Poonch district which accounted for all the civilian deaths, the officials said, adding 28 persons were also injured and the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD