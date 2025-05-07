HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong pauses programmes in solidarity with armed forces

Wed, 07 May 2025
Share:
18:26
image
The Congress on Wednesday paused all scheduled party programmes, including the 'Samvidhan Bachao Rallies', in solidarity with the Armed Forces.

The decision was made at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

Indian armed forces struck at the core of Pakistan's terror infrastructure in a series of precision attacks after midnight. Indian jets hit training camps, launch pads and headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba without breaching Pakistan's airspace, officials said.

In a post on X, Venugopal said, 'During the meeting held today under INC President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and LoP Rahul Gandhi ji's leadership, it was decided to pause all scheduled party programmes, including Samvidhan Bachao Rallies, standing in complete solidarity with our Armed Forces during this critical hour.'  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt alerts Railway staff to threat from Pak spies
LIVE! Govt alerts Railway staff to threat from Pak spies

Hundreds evacuated from LoC, border in J-K
Hundreds evacuated from LoC, border in J-K

Hundreds of residents along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir were evacuated to safer zones after Pakistani shelling following Indian airstrikes on terror targets in Pakistan. The shelling...

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'

'India has been preparing for the last 15 days... it won't be easy for Pakistan if it tries to dominate escalation.'

India's 'Nari Shakti' on display at Op Sindoor briefing
India's 'Nari Shakti' on display at Op Sindoor briefing

India conducted precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, targeting terrorist infrastructure to deter further attacks. The operation, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', was detailed by two women...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD