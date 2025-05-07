Cong pauses programmes in solidarity with armed forces

18:26

The Congress on Wednesday paused all scheduled party programmes, including the 'Samvidhan Bachao Rallies', in solidarity with the Armed Forces.





The decision was made at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.





Indian armed forces struck at the core of Pakistan's terror infrastructure in a series of precision attacks after midnight. Indian jets hit training camps, launch pads and headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba without breaching Pakistan's airspace, officials said.





In a post on X, Venugopal said, 'During the meeting held today under INC President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and LoP Rahul Gandhi ji's leadership, it was decided to pause all scheduled party programmes, including Samvidhan Bachao Rallies, standing in complete solidarity with our Armed Forces during this critical hour.' -- PTI

