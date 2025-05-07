HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
China calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint

Wed, 07 May 2025
09:55
China on Wednesday called on India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint in the "larger interest of peace and stability" in the region. 

The statement by China's Foreign Ministry came as Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. We are concerned about the ongoing situation. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbours. They are both China's neighbours as well," the statement said. China opposes all forms of terrorism," it added, in an apparent reference to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. "We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation," it said. 

China finds India's military operation early this morning regrettable," the statement added. Since the Pahalgam terrorist attack, China, Pakistan's ironclad ally, while condemning it, has called for restraint, besides a fair and swift investigation into the attack. The two countries also stepped up diplomatic contacts during the past few days.

While, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called China's top diplomat Wang Yi over phone and briefed him on April 27, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. -- PTI

