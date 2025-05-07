9 terror camps in Pak, PoK bombed from 1:05 to 1:30 am: India

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives.

She gives details of the location of the terror camps, their location, capacity for training and terrorists who were trained there.





India attacked the camps between 1:05 and 1:30 am early this morning.