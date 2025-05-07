2 killed, 5 injured in fire at cracker manufacturing unit in Odisha

01:16

The incident happened in the Haladiha Bypass on Chandbali Road, they said.





The deceased persons were identified as SK Musaraf (12) and Raitun Bibi (40). Ranjita Jena (24), Sultana Bibi (45) and Arzifa Khatoon (20) were among those injured in the fire, police said.





Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each from the State Disaster Response Fund for the next of kin of the deceased.





Those seriously injured in the fire were initially admitted to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment.





Two of those injured were discharged from the hospital after preliminary treatment, an official said.





Locals reported a loud explosion followed by a fire that spread rapidly, engulfing the structure within minutes. -- PTI

