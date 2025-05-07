10-15 missiles hit here: PoK residents on India strike

11:59





"Suddenly, shelling started. I think about 10 to 15 missiles hit here," said Ahmed Abbasi, a local resident. The mosque also housed a madrasa, which according to Abbasi was among the structures destroyed, as per Reuters. According to sources, the Shawai Nallah Camp, also known as Bait-ul-Mujahideen, is located on Muzaffarabad-Neelum Road in Muzaffarabad, PoJK.





It is one of the most important camps of LeT. Attackers of 26/11 Mumbai Attack including Ajmal Kasab had received terrorist training in this Camp.





Meanwhile, Pakistan's military spokesperson and Director General of ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has confirmed Indian missile strikes claiming that 24 impacts have been reported. Addressing a press conference at 4:08 AM on Wednesday, "A total of 24 impacts have been reported by India, with different weapons."

Shelling was reported on early Wednesday, which destroyed a mosque in Muzzafarabad in Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir, according to reports by Reuters as India conducted precision strikes on terror targets under Operation Sindoor.