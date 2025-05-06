HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Which designer did Sabyasachi Mukherjee wear to the Met Gala?

Tue, 06 May 2025
10:46
image
Naturally, Sabyasachi Mukherjee wore custom Sabyasachi at the Met Gala. 

The couturier writes on Instagram: "Black dandyism originated as a form of self-expression to defy societal, racial and gendered norms. It was a tangible protest of the discrimination faced by those excluded from society, made by exaggerating and perfecting modern style.

"Within an Indian context, I think of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Taj hotels, who was denied entry to the Watson's Hotel in Bombay, an exclusive European-only establishment that only allowed entry to "Whites.' That experience led him to build the world renowned Taj Mahal Palace hotel as a symbol of resistance and empowerment.

"We celebrate Dandyism on the MET GALA (Superfine: Tailoring Black Style) red carpet by bringing our own version with a uniquely Indian exuberance.

"The tradition of wearing neckties was inherited from the British colonial era, where formal dressing was a mark of elegance and refinement. Clubs in India, especially upscale ones, maintain dress codes that require formality, including ties to maintain a standard of decorum and ambience. In the Sabyasachi world the tie has been replaced with hand crafted Indian necklaces; formal for sure and richer indeed.

"The look celebrates modernity, with accents of heritage and a positive nod to gender norms. As I have always believed, for culture to be relevant, it must be dynamic."

Sabyasachi's inspiration of the Black Dandy originates with the noble houses of India. A hand quilted, oversized court jacket and sherwani in hand dyed Murshidabad silk paired with satin shirt, black quilted trousers and kamarbandh, styled with custom embroidered shoes by Sabyasachi Accessories. The look is completed with exquisite pieces from the Bengal Royale collection of Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

