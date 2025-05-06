HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Where will mock drills be held?

Tue, 06 May 2025
15:03
India is gearing up for a nationwide security drill tomorrow amid heightened tension with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 innocents dead. In the Ministry of Home Affairs' directions to states regarding the drill - the first in 54 years - "provision for crash blackout measures" is mentioned. 

Blackouts are implemented during air raids by enemy planes to minimise casualties and damage. A 2003 document, General Principles of Civil Defence in India, lays down the dos and don'ts during air raids and details how blackouts must be implemented.

LIVE! Pakistan to increase defence spending by 18%

Modi had intel 3 days before Pahalgam attack, but...: Kharge

Kharge claimed that the Centre accepted "intelligence failure" in an all-party meeting and said it should be held accountable for "not reinforcing" security arrangements in Kashmir to protect people.

Pak intruder arrested along LoC in J-K's Poonch amid tension

The intruder, who is in his early 20s, was taken into custody by Army troops soon after he entered into this side from across the LoC.

Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Narwal's family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, on Tuesday. Gandhi reached Karnal in Haryana in the afternoon and was accompanied by Congress' Rohtak MP...

India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'

'If there is a military standoff eyeball to eyeball on the western border, the Chinese could create problems by making movements in the north, in our northeast, which could involve us tying down some forces there so that could stretch...

