HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'US will support India's fight against terrorism'

Tue, 06 May 2025
Share:
11:48
The Pahalgam victims
The Pahalgam victims
US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has said that US will make every effort to support India in its fight against terrorism. He called India a "very important" partner for the US in so many ways.

In his remarks at the Congressional briefing at the Capitol Hill on Monday (local time), Johnson also spoke about the trade deal between India and the US and expressed hope that the trade negotiations will work out well between two nations.

When asked about his message for India who has been at the receiving end of cross border terrorism for past several decades, Mike Johnson said, "Look, we have great sympathy for what's happening over there and we want to stand with our allies. I think India is a very important partner to us in so many ways. I hope that the trade negotiations will work out well between the two countries. No one asked me about tariffs, I'm glad. Yes, but a critically important relationship for us and such a large population in such an important country. And India has to stand against terrorism there as well."

"We'll do everything we can in the US to support those efforts. And I think that's all part of this relationship as it develops. The Trump administration clearly understands the importance of that relationship and clearly understands the importance of the threat of terrorism. And so I think if that threat is increased, I think you'll see the administration, my belief is that they will focus more energy and resources and time to help assist with that. That's certainly our hope," he added.

The Trump administration has expressed support for India in its fight against terrorism following the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.

On April 30, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperate with India against terrorism.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'US will support India's fight against terrorism'
LIVE! 'US will support India's fight against terrorism'

What Wednesday's mock security drill will cover
What Wednesday's mock security drill will cover

India will conduct nationwide civil defense mock drills on Wednesday, including air-raid warning sirens and training civilians to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack." The drills come amid rising tensions with Pakistan...

Pak faces severe water shortage as Chenab river runs dry
Pak faces severe water shortage as Chenab river runs dry

Pakistan may face a significant water shortage during the Kharif season due to reduced water supplies from India.

India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'
India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'

'If there is a military standoff eyeball to eyeball on the western border, the Chinese could create problems by making movements in the north, in our northeast, which could involve us tying down some forces there so that could stretch...

Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?: UN asks Pak 'tough questions'
Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?: UN asks Pak 'tough questions'

The United Nations Security Council held closed-door consultations on rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with envoys calling for restraint and dialogue. The consultations, requested by Pakistan, lasted for about an hour and a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD