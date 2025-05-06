HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UNSC questioning Pak: 'Writing on wall is pretty obvious'

Tue, 06 May 2025
16:46
Syed Akbaruddin
On closed-door UNSC meeting on Kashmir & UNSC questioning Pakistan over Pahalgam attack, India's former permanent representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin says, "The writing on the wall is pretty obvious, I am not surprised because I am aware of Pakistan's standing in the Committee of Nations. It's not a credible interlocutor because everybody knows it's aiming at grandstanding, not at seriously advancing negotiations or de-escalating through engagement.

"So, as I told you, the last time this issue was discussed at the Security Council in a formal meeting was 1965. Sixty years have passed, Pakistan has not been able to get this back onto the agenda and discuss it in a formal meeting. Even in an informal meeting, it could not get traction. So, I rest my case, beyond that I think Indian diplomacy has been able to thwart these efforts by Pakistan. It's not surprising because the world recognises who is in the right and who is in the wrong in this instance. And we need to congratulate our diplomats for their quiet but efficient way in which they have managed to thwart one more effort of Pakistan at the United Nations."

UN Security Council member nations have posed tough questions to Pakistan while discussing the Pahalgam terror attack amid increasing global outrage over the dastardly strike that killed 26 civilians. The Security Council refused to issue a statement following the meeting which was held in a consultative room rather than the main hall, effectively dismissing Pakistan's attempt to get a favourable position from the Security Council.

