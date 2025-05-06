HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UNSC asks Pakistan: Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?

Tue, 06 May 2025
Share:
09:23
image
UN Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan at its informal session today. They refused to accept the "false flag' narrative and asked whether LeT was likely to be involved. There was broad condemnation of the terrorist attack and recognition of the need for accountability. 

Some members specifically brought up targeting of tourists on the basis of their religious faith. Many members expressed concern that Pakistan's missile tests and nuclear rhetoric were escalatory factors. Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the situation also failed. They were advised to sought out the issues bilaterally with India: Sources on the UNSC closed-door session on Kashmir.

The consultations, held by the 15-nation Security Council, lasted about an hour and a half on Monday afternoon but no statement was issued from the Council after the meeting.
 
Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the powerful Council, had requested for "closed consultations" on the situation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
 
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad briefed reporters after the meeting.
 
He said the objectives from the closed consultations included enabling the Council members to have a discussion on the deteriorating security environment and rising tensions between India and Pakistan and to have an exchange of views on how to address the situation, including avoiding confrontation that could have serious consequences.
 
Greece, President of the Council for the month of May, had scheduled the meeting for Monday afternoon. The closed-door meeting did not take place in the UNSC Chamber where Council members sit at the horse-shoe table but in a consultations room next to the chamber.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UNSC asks Pakistan: Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?
LIVE! UNSC asks Pakistan: Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?

'Pakistan Can't Sustain A Long War'
'Pakistan Can't Sustain A Long War'

'Pakistan is economically very weak and will not be able to sustain a war for long.'

India may strike at any point: Pak defence min's big claim
India may strike at any point: Pak defence min's big claim

Last week, Information Minister Atta Tarar had said that 24-36 hours were important, fearing a possible strike by India. However, the time passed and there was no action by India.

Pak's attempt at UN fizzles out, meet yields no outcome
Pak's attempt at UN fizzles out, meet yields no outcome

The United Nations Security Council held closed-door consultations on rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with envoys calling for restraint and dialogue. The consultations, requested by Pakistan, lasted for about an hour and a...

India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak
India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The drills will include operationalising air raid warning sirens, training...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD