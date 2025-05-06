UNSC asks Pakistan: Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?

Some members specifically brought up targeting of tourists on the basis of their religious faith. Many members expressed concern that Pakistan's missile tests and nuclear rhetoric were escalatory factors. Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the situation also failed. They were advised to sought out the issues bilaterally with India: Sources on the UNSC closed-door session on Kashmir.

The consultations, held by the 15-nation Security Council, lasted about an hour and a half on Monday afternoon but no statement was issued from the Council after the meeting.

Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the powerful Council, had requested for "closed consultations" on the situation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad briefed reporters after the meeting.

He said the objectives from the closed consultations included enabling the Council members to have a discussion on the deteriorating security environment and rising tensions between India and Pakistan and to have an exchange of views on how to address the situation, including avoiding confrontation that could have serious consequences.

Greece, President of the Council for the month of May, had scheduled the meeting for Monday afternoon. The closed-door meeting did not take place in the UNSC Chamber where Council members sit at the horse-shoe table but in a consultations room next to the chamber.