UK plans crackdown on misuse of study, work visas for asylum claims

The UK Home Office has not revealed details around the expected crackdown, first reported in The Times', with more on the plans expected to be laid out in its proposed Immigration White Paper' later this month. However, official government statistics reveal that the largest increase in asylum claims came from Pakistani nationals, rising 79 per cent in the last year to 10,542.

The UK government on Tuesday said that it is building intelligence around foreign nationals who abuse study and work visa grants to go on to claim asylum in the country, a category led by Pakistanis.