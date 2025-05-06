Stock markets close lower as investors turn cautious

16:20





Snapping its two days of gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 155.77 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 80,641.07. During the day, it dropped 315.81 points or 0.39 per cent to 80,481.03. The NSE Nifty dipped 81.55 points or 0.33 per cent to 24,379.60. The trading activity was range bound ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision and concerns over US-China trade negotiations, analysts said.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a range-bound trade on Tuesday due to profit booking, mainly in banking and oil shares, and investors staying on the sideline amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.