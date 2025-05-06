HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SRK introduces himself at Met Gala

Tue, 06 May 2025
12:55
image
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans in India woke up on Tuesday morning to exciting pictures and videos of King Khan from his Met Gala debut.

From X to Instagram, social media feeds have been flooded with discussions over SRK's Met Gala look in Sabyasachi's all-black creation since the moment he exited his hotel to make his way to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. 

While many praised his look, several fans were also left a little unimpressed with the actor's appearance, which, according to them, was quite simple. Liking and disliking are subjective expressions, but one thing that all his fans agreed on was his humility, especially the way he presented himself in front of the Western media.

A video showing SRK introducing himself during an interview on the blue carpet has also gone viral. "Hi, I'm Shah Rukh," SRK humbly told the reporters stationed at the venue. 

The person behind the camera then asked him to introduce his designer and the outfit for the night. SRK acknowledged Sabyasachi's creativity as he said, "My designer Sabyasachi...he thought of it. For him, it's an expression of freedom and trying to be resolute and resilient against things that can oppress you." The reporter went on to ask him, "Have you ever heard of this or have you had ideas before and never tested it?" 

SRK admitted, "Honestly, no, but I got to know now. So the last 20 days, I got to understand what it was. And being an actor, I thought it was very interesting how the resolve to change things without oppression or anger, but have exuberance of art in it. So, yeah, that was marvelous." 

This particular moment quickly went viral, leaving fans in awe of SRK's humility. "He is so humble," a social media user commented.

