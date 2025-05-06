SRK, Diljit, Kiara dazzle at Met Gala

09:05

Courtesy Pooja Dadlani on Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing debut at the Met Gala 2025 in an all-black bespoke menswear crafted by celebrated designer Sabyasachi, who also made an appearance at the fashion fundraising gala.





Wearing a crystal-studded pendant shaped as the letter 'K' in one of the necklaces around his neck, in a nod to his nickname 'King Khan' and a dandy cane, the actor blew kisses and struck his signature arms-wide-open pose on the red carpet of the starry event, held the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday night.





Punjabi singer-star Diljit Dosanjh walked the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet in his debut dressed in a regal white ensemble in an apparent homage to the Maharaja of Patiala.

The outfit was designed by American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung, who previously dressed Bollywood star Alia Bhatt for the fashion charity event held annually in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Representing his Sikh roots, Diljit wore an ivory and gold sherwani, along with a tehmat, bejewelled turban adorned with a white 'kalgi' and a lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan. He also flaunted a cape with the silhouetted map of Punjab and letters in the Punjabi script Gurmukhi embroidered on it.





Diljit's team shared a series of videos of the Punjabi superstar's appearance at the gala on its official Instagram page.





Actor Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with husband and her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra, debuted in a custom-made Gaurav Gupta couture titled "Bravehearts" at the 2025 edition of the Met Gala.

"Mama's first Monday in May," the actor captioned her pictures on Instagram from the event, billed as fashion's biggest night, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.





The theme of this year's Met Gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and Gupta said his design piece for the actor from "Bravehearts" was about all kinds of transformation: emotional, physical, and generational.





"In creating this piece for Kiara, we wanted to honour her motherhood and pay homage to the bold elegance of Black style. The look bridges continents and his-tories, merging a deep symbolism with the radical refinement of Black dandyism," the designer said in a post shared on his official Instagram page.