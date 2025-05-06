HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Social media under watch as Delhi set for mock drills

Tue, 06 May 2025
Share:
20:32
File image
File image
The Delhi police has beefed up security measures in the national capital and will maintain a strict vigil on social media to check the spread of misinformation ahead of Wednesday's civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas'. 

The Union home ministry has asked all states to conduct the mock drills on Wednesday in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. 

The April 22 massacre has prompted a nationwide alert, with Delhi among the major cities placed under enhanced security protocols. 

An officer said police teams will closely monitor social media platforms to ensure that no rumours or false information regarding the drills or related security activities are circulated. 

"Avoid spreading rumours or misinformation on social media that can create panic and chaos," the officer said, adding that strict action will be taken against violators. 

Day and night patrolling has been increased with a special focus on high-footfall zones such as tourist hotspots and marketplaces. 

Key locations including Connaught Place, India Gate, Janpath, Yashwant Palace, and Gole Market are under round-the-clock surveillance by dedicated patrol units. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IAF's 2-day mega drill along Pak border from tomorrow
IAF's 2-day mega drill along Pak border from tomorrow

The Indian Air Force will carry out a two-day mega military exercise along the border with Pakistan from Wednesday that will involve all the frontline fighter jets including Rafale, Su-30 and Jaguar aircraft. The exercise is taking place...

IPL Updates: SKY departs but Jacks brings up his 50
IPL Updates: SKY departs but Jacks brings up his 50

LIVE! Social media under watch as Delhi set for mock drills
LIVE! Social media under watch as Delhi set for mock drills

Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?: UN asks Pak 'tough questions'
Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?: UN asks Pak 'tough questions'

The United Nations Security Council held closed-door consultations on rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with envoys calling for restraint and dialogue. The consultations, requested by Pakistan, lasted for about an hour and a...

India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'
India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'

'If there is a military standoff eyeball to eyeball on the western border, the Chinese could create problems by making movements in the north, in our northeast, which could involve us tying down some forces there so that could stretch...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD