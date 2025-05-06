Social media under watch as Delhi set for mock drills

20:32

File image





The Union home ministry has asked all states to conduct the mock drills on Wednesday in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.





The April 22 massacre has prompted a nationwide alert, with Delhi among the major cities placed under enhanced security protocols.





An officer said police teams will closely monitor social media platforms to ensure that no rumours or false information regarding the drills or related security activities are circulated.





"Avoid spreading rumours or misinformation on social media that can create panic and chaos," the officer said, adding that strict action will be taken against violators.





Day and night patrolling has been increased with a special focus on high-footfall zones such as tourist hotspots and marketplaces.





Key locations including Connaught Place, India Gate, Janpath, Yashwant Palace, and Gole Market are under round-the-clock surveillance by dedicated patrol units. -- PTI

The Delhi police has beefed up security measures in the national capital and will maintain a strict vigil on social media to check the spread of misinformation ahead of Wednesday's civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas'.