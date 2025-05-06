HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Severe water shortage in Pakistan after India shuts dams

Tue, 06 May 2025
Share:
11:05
The Indus river
The Indus river
Pakistan has recorded a significant decrease in the waters of the Chenab river, after India held the Indus treaty in abeyance and the closure of the gates of Baglihar and Salal dams.

According to Pakistan news site Dawn News, the water flows in the Chenab, recorded at the Marala headworks, decreased from up to 35,000 cusecs on Sunday to about 3,100 cusecs on Monday morning.

"They have almost blocked the River Chenab flows to downstream (Pakistan) after they (Indian authorities) took the decision on Sunday," a senior official of Pakistan's Punjab irrigation department confirmed on Monday to Dawn.

Separately, a meeting of the advisory committee of the Indus River System Authority held in Islamabad on Monday also expressed concerns over the unilateral Indian decision that would cause additional shortages to Kharif crops, already facing an estimated 21 percent shortfall.

The water regulator declared an overall shortage of 21pc for the remaining early Kharif season in case supplies in River Chenab remained normal. However, the situation would be monitored on a daily basis and if the decrease continues, the shortages would be revisited accordingly, Dawn News reported.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Severe water shortage in Pakistan after India shuts dams
LIVE! Severe water shortage in Pakistan after India shuts dams

What Wednesday's mock security drill will cover
What Wednesday's mock security drill will cover

India will conduct nationwide civil defense mock drills on Wednesday, including air-raid warning sirens and training civilians to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack." The drills come amid rising tensions with Pakistan...

India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'
India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'

'If there is a military standoff eyeball to eyeball on the western border, the Chinese could create problems by making movements in the north, in our northeast, which could involve us tying down some forces there so that could stretch...

Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?: UN asks Pak 'tough questions'
Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?: UN asks Pak 'tough questions'

The United Nations Security Council held closed-door consultations on rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with envoys calling for restraint and dialogue. The consultations, requested by Pakistan, lasted for about an hour and a...

'Pakistan Can't Sustain A Long War'
'Pakistan Can't Sustain A Long War'

'Pakistan is economically very weak and will not be able to sustain a war for long.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD