HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC rejects convicts' plea against 2-judge bench hearing Godhra case

Tue, 06 May 2025
Share:
12:00
image
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the vehement submissions of few convicts that a two-judge bench cannot hear their appeals against conviction as the matter pertained to the award of death penalty to 11 accused in the 2002 Godhra train burning case. 

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for two convicts, told a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar that it has been held in the Red Fort terror attack case, in which Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq was handed down the death penalty, that a three-judge bench has to hear cases pertaining to award of the capital punishment. Suppose, this bench of two judges decides to award death penalty to some accused then it has to be re-argued before another bench of three judges, the senior lawyer said. 

A Constitution bench of the apex court had in its September 2014 judgement concluded that in all cases in which death sentence was awarded by the high court, such matters be listed before a bench of three judges. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Farmers along Indo-Pak border rush to finish harvesting
LIVE! Farmers along Indo-Pak border rush to finish harvesting

Pak faces severe water shortage as Chenab river runs dry
Pak faces severe water shortage as Chenab river runs dry

Pakistan may face a significant water shortage during the Kharif season due to reduced water supplies from India.

What Wednesday's mock security drill will cover
What Wednesday's mock security drill will cover

India will conduct nationwide civil defense mock drills on Wednesday, including air-raid warning sirens and training civilians to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack." The drills come amid rising tensions with Pakistan...

India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'
India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'

'If there is a military standoff eyeball to eyeball on the western border, the Chinese could create problems by making movements in the north, in our northeast, which could involve us tying down some forces there so that could stretch...

Sonu Nigam issues apology hours after justifying his remarks
Sonu Nigam issues apology hours after justifying his remarks

Singer Sonu Nigam has issued an apology following a controversy at a concert in Bengaluru. The singer, known for tracks like "Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin", "Dil Dooba" and "No Entry", said his love for Karnataka is bigger than his ego. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD