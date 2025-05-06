HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC puts asset details of judges in public domain

Tue, 06 May 2025
Share:
00:27
image
In a bid to enhance transparency, the Supreme Court on Monday said it has uploaded statements of assets of judges on its website, in accordance with a full-court decision to place the relevant details in the public domain. 

"The full court of the Supreme Court of India has on April 1, 2025 decided that the statements of assets of the judges of this court shall be placed in the public domain by uploading the same on the website of this court. Statements of assets of judges already received are being uploaded. Statements of assets of other judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received," a release issued by the court said. 

The top court has also placed the complete process of appointments to the high courts and the Supreme Court, including the role assigned to the high court collegium, the role of and inputs received from the state governments, Union of India and consideration by the Supreme Court Collegium, on its website for the knowledge and awareness of the public. 

"The proposals approved by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointments as high court judges during the period from November 9, 2022 to May 5, 2025, including the names, high court, source -- whether from service or Bar, date of recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium, date of notification by the Department of Justice, date of appointment, special category (SC/ST/OBC/Minority/Woman) and whether the candidate is related to any sitting or retired High Court/Supreme Court judge, have also been uploaded on the Supreme Court website," the statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak
India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The drills will include operationalising air raid warning sirens, training...

Indian pacer Shami receives death threat
Indian pacer Shami receives death threat

A local police official confirmed that following the threat, both the Amroha police and the crime branch have been put on alert.

LIVE! India acts to stop Buddhist relics auction in Hong Kong
LIVE! India acts to stop Buddhist relics auction in Hong Kong

It pains me to see...: UN chief on India-Pak tensions
It pains me to see...: UN chief on India-Pak tensions

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern over the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, calling for maximum restraint and urging both countries to step back from the brink. Guterres offered his "good...

Pak hackers claims breach of Indian defence institutions
Pak hackers claims breach of Indian defence institutions

According to the sources, the claim suggests that the attackers may have compromised personal information related to defence personnel, including the login credentials.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD