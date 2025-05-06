SC directs state poll panel to notify local body elections in Maharashtra

13:58





The top court accepted the commission report which recommended census to fix exact data on OBCs and reserve 27 per seats for the category in local body polls in Maharashtra. The bench on Tuesday fixed a timeline for concluding the local body polls and asked the state panel to conclude it in four months and granted liberty to the state election commission (SEC) to seek more time in appropriate cases.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra state election commission to notify local body elections in the state within four weeks. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said the contentious issue of OBC reservation in local body polls of Maharashtra will be as it existed prior to the 2022 Banthia Commission report.