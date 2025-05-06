HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sambhal violence: SIT grills SP MLA's son Suhail Iqbal for over 5 hours

Tue, 06 May 2025
22:08
Local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Suhail Iqbal appeared before a Special Investigation Team on Tuesday and recorded his statement on the November 24 violence that erupted in Sambhal over the court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Suhail Iqbal is named in the case along with Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq. Iqbal's questioning by the SIT team at the Sambhal Kotwali police station began around 12 noon and lasted for over five hours.

Speaking to reporters after the grilling session, he said, "The SIT had summoned me today. I responded to all their questions based on the information I had. It would not be appropriate to reveal the nature of the questions on camera. If the SIT calls me again, I will certainly appear before it."

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 last year when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. -- PTI

