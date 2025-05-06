Sambhal violence: SIT grills SP MLA's son Suhail Iqbal for over 5 hours

22:08





Suhail Iqbal is named in the case along with Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq. Iqbal's questioning by the SIT team at the Sambhal Kotwali police station began around 12 noon and lasted for over five hours.





Speaking to reporters after the grilling session, he said, "The SIT had summoned me today. I responded to all their questions based on the information I had. It would not be appropriate to reveal the nature of the questions on camera. If the SIT calls me again, I will certainly appear before it."





Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 last year when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. -- PTI

