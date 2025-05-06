HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 84.45 against US dollar

Tue, 06 May 2025
20:14
The rupee settled for the day 15 paise lower at 84.45 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid growing uncertainty and a cautious recalibration of risk appetite. 

According to forex traders, the USD/INR pair was supported by an overall decline in crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund inflows, while ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan weighed on investor sentiments, keeping the rupee on edge. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 84.28 and moved between an intra-day high of 84.26 and a low of 84.63 against the greenback. 

The unit ended the session at 84.45 (provisional), registering a fall of 15 paise over its previous closing level. 

On Monday, the rupee surged 27 paise to settle at 84.30 against the US dollar. -- PTI

