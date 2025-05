13:18

The funeral ceremony of Lt Vinay Narwal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family members of Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha reached Karnal in Haryana in the afternoon. Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda was among the party leaders present when Gandhi reached Narwal's residence in Karnal. Further details are awaited.