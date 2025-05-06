Rahul leaves for Karnal to meet family of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam

11:02

Gandhi's visit comes in the wake of the tragic incident that claimed the life of Narwal, a native of Karnal. A day ago Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini's wife Suman Saini on Sunday paid respects to late Navy officer Vinay Narwal, at the 'Shraddhanjali Sabha' organised by his family members at their residence in Karnal.





Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, she said, "Today is a deeply sorrowful day. The family lost their beloved son, and I pray to God to give them strength. The terror attack of April 22 is beyond condemnation. The entire nation mourns this loss."





Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the family member of Vinay Narwal. Narwal, a native of Karnal, Haryana, was given an emotional farewell by family members last month.





His father, Rajesh Narwal, and maternal uncle performed the last rites in the presence of hundreds. Narwal's father expressed faith in the government and said that the Union government would do justice, adding that the loss was "unbearable and irreplaceable."





Vinay Narwal had recently tied the knot, with his wedding reception held just days earlier on April 16. Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire. -- ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left from his residence in the national capital for Karnal, Haryana to meet the family of Navy officer Lt. Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.