Qatar declares solidarity with India, backs fight against terrorism

21:28





Expressing Qatar's backing for India's fight against terrorism and its pursuit of justice, the Amir reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership.





Sharing a post on X, the ministry of external affairs spokesperson wrote, "In a telephonic conversation with PM @narendramodi today, the Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani @TamimBinHama conveyed condolences and solidarity with the people of India at the loss of lives in the cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He expressed full support in India's fight against terrorism and all its actions to bring the perpetrators to justice."





Modi thanked the Qatari leader for his message of support and solidarity and emphasised continued cooperation in implementing decisions from the Amir's recent state visit to India.





The post added, "PM thanked HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for the clear message of solidarity and support. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepen India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and to implement the decisions taken during the State Visit of the Amir earlier this year."





Meanwhile, Pakistan had called for an emergency UNSC consultation under severe international pressure following the Pahalgam attack.





However, in the closed-door meeting held in New York, UNSC members raised tough questions for Pakistan, sources in New York said. -- ANI

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, conveyed his condolences and full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday.