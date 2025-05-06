Proving assistance to Indians on death row in Indonesia: Centre to HC

17:27





Justice Sachin Datta was assured by the Centre's counsel that the authorities would continue with the assistance.





The court, hearing a petition by the spouses of three Indians convicted in Indonesia, asked for a status report and posted the hearing on August 4.





Raju Muthukumaran, Selvadurai Dinakaran and Govindasamy Vimalkandhan, all hailing from Tamil Nadu, were arrested in July 2024 for allegedly smuggling 106 kilogram of crystal meth aboard the Legend Aquarius cargo vessel.





They were awarded the death penalty by Tanjung Balai Karimun district court, Indonesia on April 25 for violation of narcotics law.





On May 2, the high court directed the Indian consulate in Indonesia to ensure the Indian nationals were given adequate legal aid to pursue remedies.





On Tuesday, the Centre's lawyer said even prior to the directions, the embassy took steps towards availing the legal remedies and adequate assistance to the convicts. -- PTI

