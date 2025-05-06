HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Principal, librarian exchange blows at MP school; suspended

Tue, 06 May 2025
The corridor of a school in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district turned into a fighting zone with the principal and the librarian, both women, slapping and pulling each other's hair following an argument. 

Authorities suspended both women after a video of the physical fight at the Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidyalaya or Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) went viral last week. 

The principal and the librarian have lodged cross complaints at Mengaon police station, an officer said. 

The 90-second video clip shows the principal and the librarian arguing loudly. 

While one of them tries to record the verbal exchange on her mobile phone, the other woman slaps her, snatches her phone, and throws it to the ground. 

One of the women, dressed in pink salwar-kameez, pulls at the stole of her rival, getting slapped left, right and centre. 

"Aapne mujhe thappad kaise mara"? she keeps asking, to which the other woman says, "self-defence." 

The two keep pulling each other's hair and exchanging blows until another woman intervenes and separates them. 

Sources said the fight was the fallout of arguments over the division of work between the librarian and the principal. -- PTI

