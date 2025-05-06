'PM had intel 3 days before J-K attack, cancelled his visit'

14:05





He added, "There is an intelligence failure, the government has accepted it and they will resolve it. If they knew this, why didn't they do anything?...I got information that three days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to PM Modi, and therefore he cancelled his programme to visit Kashmir, I also read this in a newspaper..."

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received an intel report on a possible terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, following which he cancelled his own visit to the union territory. Kharge said an intel report was sent to the PM three days before the Pahalgam attack happened on April 22.