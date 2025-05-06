HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
People of Pakistan are not made for kneeling: Bilawal

Tue, 06 May 2025
16:13
After empty rhetoric where he threatened blood if the Indus water was stopped, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has sought peace with India, saying Pakistan was committed to fighting for freedom, not conflict, Dawn reported.

During his address at Pakistan's National Assembly on Tuesday, he claimed that Pakistan was the victim of terrorism and does not export terror.

He said, "If India wishes to walk the path of peace, let them come with open hands and not clenched fists. Let them come with facts and not fabrication. Let us sit as neighbours and speak the truth."

"If they do not ... then let them remember that the people of Pakistan are not made to kneel. The people of Pakistan have a resolve to fight, not because we love conflict, but because we love freedom," he added, as per Dawn report.

Earlier, addressing a public gathering in Sukkur on April 25, Zardari stated that just as the PPP did not approve the canal project without consensus, Pakistanis will stand united and give a resounding response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggression on the Indus River.

His remarks to the National Assembly come as tensions between Pakistan and India have escalated following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali national, while several others were injured. -- ANI

