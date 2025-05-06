HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pakistan to increase defence spending by 18%

Tue, 06 May 2025
Share:
15:21
image
Pakistan coalition government has endorsed an 18 per cent increase in defence spending to over Rs 2.5 trillion in the next budget due to tensions with India, according to a media report on Tuesday. 

The government is set to unveil the 2025-26 budget in the first week of the next month ahead of the start of the new fiscal year from July 1. India and Pakistan have witnessed heightened tensions since the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people. 

The Express Tribune reported that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation, led by its chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team to discuss the budget matters on Monday. 

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government shared roughly Rs 17.5 trillion worth of new budget framework with its key ally, the PPP, which agreed to 18 per cent increase in the defence outlay. There was a consensus between the PML-N and the PPP to increase the defence budget due to the recent wave of tensions with India, the newspaper said, quoting sources.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan to increase defence spending by 18%
LIVE! Pakistan to increase defence spending by 18%

Modi had intel 3 days before Pahalgam attack, but...: Kharge
Modi had intel 3 days before Pahalgam attack, but...: Kharge

Kharge claimed that the Centre accepted "intelligence failure" in an all-party meeting and said it should be held accountable for "not reinforcing" security arrangements in Kashmir to protect people.

Pak intruder arrested along LoC in J-K's Poonch amid tension
Pak intruder arrested along LoC in J-K's Poonch amid tension

The intruder, who is in his early 20s, was taken into custody by Army troops soon after he entered into this side from across the LoC.

Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Narwal's family
Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Narwal's family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, on Tuesday. Gandhi reached Karnal in Haryana in the afternoon and was accompanied by Congress' Rohtak MP...

India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'
India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'

'If there is a military standoff eyeball to eyeball on the western border, the Chinese could create problems by making movements in the north, in our northeast, which could involve us tying down some forces there so that could stretch...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD