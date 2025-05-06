HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NSE To Regulate Algo Trading From August

Tue, 06 May 2025
Share:
09:44
image
The National Stock Exchange on Monday released implementation standards for algorithmic (algo) trading, aligning with recent norms framed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to ensure safer participation for retail traders.

The new norms, effective from August 1, were initially set for implementation on April 1 but were postponed to May 1 to allow stock exchanges time to finalise standards. In February, Sebi mandated that algo-trading providers register with stock exchanges and outlined rules for using application programming interfaces (APIs). These regulations aim to close regulatory gaps and strengthen investor protection. 

Algo trading involves executing trades using pre-programmed instructions based on variables like price movements and volumes, enabling automated buying or selling of securities. The NSE standards allow stock brokers to provide clients with API access to their trading systems. Clients must provide a static IP address, which will be linked to the broker's systems. Brokers can issue multiple API keys to a single client for different segments or algo strategies. For unregistered APIs, the threshold order per second is set at 10 orders per second. If a client's algo orders via API fall below this threshold (measured by the broker's server clock), registration for algo trading is not required. Investors developing their own algos must register with the exchange through their broker if they exceed the 10 orders per second threshold. 

They may also permit immediate family members to use their algos. Traders exceeding the 10 orders per second threshold must register their algorithms with each exchange where the algo is used. Exchanges will establish a simplified registration and compliance framework to facilitate this process.

Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard    

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UNSC asks Pakistan: Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?
LIVE! UNSC asks Pakistan: Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?

'Pakistan Can't Sustain A Long War'
'Pakistan Can't Sustain A Long War'

'Pakistan is economically very weak and will not be able to sustain a war for long.'

India may strike at any point: Pak defence min's big claim
India may strike at any point: Pak defence min's big claim

Last week, Information Minister Atta Tarar had said that 24-36 hours were important, fearing a possible strike by India. However, the time passed and there was no action by India.

Pak's attempt at UN fizzles out, meet yields no outcome
Pak's attempt at UN fizzles out, meet yields no outcome

The United Nations Security Council held closed-door consultations on rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with envoys calling for restraint and dialogue. The consultations, requested by Pakistan, lasted for about an hour and a...

India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak
India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The drills will include operationalising air raid warning sirens, training...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD