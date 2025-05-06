HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP to create villagers' squads to fight Maoist threat in 3 districts

Tue, 06 May 2025
20:56
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of 850 temporary posts for a special support squad aimed at combating Maoist  activities in Mandla, Dindori and Balaghat districts. 

Each squad member will receive an honorarium of Rs 25,000 per month, amounting to a total expenditure of Rs 25 crore, said minister for urban development and housing Kailash Vijayvargiya. 

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been actively working to eliminate Naxalism by 2026. 

Referring to his recent meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Vijayvargiya noted that Maoists are increasingly surrendering. 

Stressing that Maoism doesn't exist in Madhya Pradesh, Vijayvargiya cited information about the movement of Maoists around Mandla, Dindori and Balaghat districts. 

"Therefore, the cabinet has decided to create 850 posts for a year. People from local villages, who can collaborate with the government and provide information on Naxalite movements, will be selected for these posts," he told reporters after attending the cabinet meeting. -- PTI

