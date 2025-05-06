HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Moscow-bound flight makes emergency landing in Delhi after fumes detected

Tue, 06 May 2025
Share:
20:34
File image
File image
A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday after fumes were reported inside the cabin of an Aeroflot flight en route from Bangkok to Moscow, airport sources said.  

According to Delhi airport sources, the flight crew reported fumes in the cabin and requested an emergency landing.  

The flight crew alerted air traffic control around 3:50 pm, requesting an emergency landing after detecting fumes inside the aircraft.  

The plane, carrying 425 passengers, landed safely at the airport without incident.  

All protocols related to emergency landing were set in place. A safety inspection of the flight is underway.  

Further details on the matter are awaited. -- ANI                       

TOP STORIES

IAF's 2-day mega drill along Pak border from tomorrow
IAF's 2-day mega drill along Pak border from tomorrow

The Indian Air Force will carry out a two-day mega military exercise along the border with Pakistan from Wednesday that will involve all the frontline fighter jets including Rafale, Su-30 and Jaguar aircraft. The exercise is taking place...

IPL Updates: SKY departs but Jacks brings up his 50
IPL Updates: SKY departs but Jacks brings up his 50

LIVE! Social media under watch as Delhi set for mock drills
LIVE! Social media under watch as Delhi set for mock drills

Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?: UN asks Pak 'tough questions'
Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?: UN asks Pak 'tough questions'

The United Nations Security Council held closed-door consultations on rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with envoys calling for restraint and dialogue. The consultations, requested by Pakistan, lasted for about an hour and a...

India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'
India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'

'If there is a military standoff eyeball to eyeball on the western border, the Chinese could create problems by making movements in the north, in our northeast, which could involve us tying down some forces there so that could stretch...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD