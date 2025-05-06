Moscow-bound flight makes emergency landing in Delhi after fumes detected

20:34

File image





According to Delhi airport sources, the flight crew reported fumes in the cabin and requested an emergency landing.





The flight crew alerted air traffic control around 3:50 pm, requesting an emergency landing after detecting fumes inside the aircraft.





The plane, carrying 425 passengers, landed safely at the airport without incident.





All protocols related to emergency landing were set in place. A safety inspection of the flight is underway.





Further details on the matter are awaited. -- ANI

